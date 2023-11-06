Govt starts distributing bed nets in Rwenzori

The Ministry of Health commenced the distribution of treated mosquito nets in Rwenzori Sub-region at the weekend.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, the Director General Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, said malaria is a preventable disease, but it is still the leading disease that is killing Ugandans.

“Malaria has remained the biggest health burden in the country, topping the list of diseases in admissions, outpatient department attendance, and as the leading cause of death, especially among children and pregnant women,” he said during the launch of the distribution of bed nets in Fort Portal City.

Dr Mwebesa noted that of the patients who visit facilities, approximately 10 percent of those tested for malaria yield positive results, but said the country is committed to providing anti-malarials in all health facilities.

Dr Mwebesa said the government has procured 28 million nets with support from partners like the Global Fund, the American government, and Against Malaria Foundation, among others. He also warned the public against misusing the nets for among others, fishing and making wedding gowns.

The Fort Portal City Health Officer, Dr Solomon Asiimwe, said malaria is the leading cause of death in health facilities in the city, accounting for the death of 97 people last year.