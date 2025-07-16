Govt starts implementing Ten-Fold Growth Strategy

The government yesterday released Shs17.18t expenditure for Quarter One of the Financial Year 2025/2026, covering from July to September, which represents a release of 23.7 percent of the approved budget to mark the beginning of implementation of the Ten-Fold Growth Strategy. The Tenfold Growth Strategy is a blueprint for rapidly expanding Uganda’s economy in a transformative, sustainable, and inclusive manner. The goal of the strategy is to grow the capacity of the country’s economy to its double-digit growth potential.

The strategic target under this goal is to expand the country’s GDP by 2040. The aim of the Ten-Fold Growth Strategy is to: rapidly expand the country’s export basket and tourism offering of exploratory experiences; consolidate the country’s human, financial, physical, and natural capital stocks for increased connectivity and capacity in international trade.

Build a knowledge economy as a new source of economic growth based on technological advancements, and ultimately leverage the country’s central continental location for its transformation into a competitive investment, trade, and tourism centre in Africa, starting with the East African Community (EAC). Speaking yesterday during the release of the expenditure limit for the quarter of the FY 2025/2026, the Permanent Secretary, MoFPED, Secretary to Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi said emphasis is towards the ATMS and the enablers.

“As government, our main objective is to promote technical efficiency by ensuring that all ministries, department, agencies and local governments deliver better services to Ugandans at the lowest cost; all accounting officers are instructed to comply with the commitment to pay salaries, pensions and gratuity by the 28th day of every month as per the approved salary scales.”

The other emphasis that Mr Ggoobi put forward were: In order to eliminate the accumulation of domestic arrears and penalties, accounting officers are directed to prioritise payment of service providers on time, stressing that accounting officers should stick to the requirement of not committing government without a sufficient budget; all accounting officers must ensure that all contracts and payments are executed in Uganda shillings.

Mr Ggoobi explained that the key highlights of the quarter one release per category are as follows: statutory obligations and institutions; Shs2.261t to cater for wages and salaries across government; Shs482.76b for pension and gratuity; Parliament – Shs249.38b; for Electoral Commission – Shs468.72b; Mr Ggoobi said the Judiciary has been given Shs47.37b; Auditor General Shs19.14b; National Planning Authority – Shs53.72b.

ATMS to drive ten-fold growth

Mr Ggoobi said agro-industrialisation has received – Shs215.28b. Of this, Shs62.41b is for research and operations of institutions within the programme, while Shs152.86b is for development projects; Tourism development has received Shs20.5b released to the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities and Uganda Tourism Board. Mineral-based industrial development, including oil and gas got Shs26b, of which Shs19.5b is under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and Shs6.5b under the Petroleum Authority of Uganda.

This does not include funds for Uganda National Oil Company, which retains funds at source. Science, Technology, and Innovation, including ICT and creative industries, has got Shs139.13b for development interventions under Science, Technology, and innovation, Ministry of ICT, and the National Guidance and National Information Technologies Authority of Uganda. Mr Ggoobi said of this, Shs33b is for artists under the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, and Shs83.3b under Science, Technology and Innovation.

Enablers of the ATMS

Security, the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs received Shs719.12b; Uganda Police Force – Shs130.73b; State House – Shs108.38b; Uganda Prisons Service – Shs87.15b; Office of the President – Shs111.4b; ISO – Shs39.2b; and ESO – Shs86.9b.

Infrastructure

Ministry of Works and Transport – Shs1.076t has been released. Of this, Shs942.90b is for the payment of contractors for ongoing works projects; Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development – Shs420.76b. Mr Ggoobi said of this, Shs398.75b is to implement rural electrification projects, finance development of other transmission lines and power generation projects like Karuma and, funding to support activities for mineral development. Kampala Capital City Authority received Shs148.32b for implementation of development projects within the city like roads, and drainage, among others.

Human Capital Development

Mr Ggoobi said Shs143.75b has been released for the Ministry of Education and Sports. Shs80.42b is to cater for the non-wage recurrent activities and Shs63.33b for the implementation of the Uganda Secondary Education Expansion Project (USEEP) and Uganda Learning Acceleration Project (ULEARN). In this category Shs157.73b has been released for all public universities, Uganda Management Institute and Law Development Centre in line with their requirements. Of this, Shs16.49b is allocated to their capital development projects. Mr Ggoobi said Shs262.88b for the Ministry of Health. Of this, Shs238.74b is for development purposes namely support planned health infrastructure development and implementation Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi), Global Fund and Karamoja Infrastructure Development projects, and other outstanding contractual obligations.

Relatedly, Shs173.96b has been released to National Medical Stores (NMS) for the purchase of essential drugs and medicines. Meanwhile Shs118.23b has been released to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development. Of this, Shs83.64 billion is to cater for the operational budget as well as subventions under the ministry including the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) requirements. Mr Ggoobi further announced that Shs80.18b has been released under Uganda Cancer Institute and Uganda Heart Institute.

Of this, Shs55.10b for contractual obligations and Shs25.08b for their operations; regional referral hospitals including Mulago and Butabika hospitals have been allocated Shs40.99b, of which Shs40b is for the non-wage recurrent budget; The quarter one expenditure limit indicates that the Local Governments getting Shs382.03b has been released. Of this, Shs342.52b is for their operations and Shs39.50b to cater for projects with contractual obligations.

The Executive Director of ACODE, Dr Arthur Bainomugisha said there are challenges in project management and implementation at local governments: Despite MoFPED’s efforts to strengthen public investment systems, project implementation challenges remain. Delays in project completion, limited project supervision especially for central procured projects leading to shoddy work and abandoned construction sites.

The general economy

Mr Ggoobi said the economy is continuing to exhibit resilience and sustained growth in spite of the global uncertainties like trade wars, international conflicts, among others. Growth averaged 6.9 percent in the first three quarters of the just concluded financial year.

Inflation and exchange rate

Annual headline inflation remained subdued and within the policy target of 5 percent. Inflation was recorded at 3.9 percent in June, a slight increase from the 3.8 percent recorded in May.

The Uganda shilling has continued to strengthen against the US dollar.

The economic performance also indicates that Uganda’s total export earning in quarter three of FY 2024/2025 amounted to $2.6b (Shs9.32t). This translates to a growth of 39.1 percent compared to export earnings of $1.9b (Shs6.81t) recorded for quarter three FY 2023/2024. This was as a result of improved volumes and international prices of some export commodities such as coffee and cocoa which more than doubled between the two quarters.

Foreign direct investment

Uganda is one of the top 10 African countries that receives high remittances. Remittances for quarter three of FY 2024/2025 were $304.48m (Shs1,091,100) compared to $231.68m (Shs835,103) recorded for quarter three of FY 2023/2024.



