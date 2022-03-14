Govt starts mass TB screening

Health officers sensitise some bus terminal workers before Tuberculosis (TB) screening at Namayiba Bus Terminal on March 13, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Tonny Abet  &  KARIM MUYOBO

What you need to know:

  • The Health ministry says public places are priority areas due to the high risk of infections.

Government has started a five-day mass TB screening to curb the spread of the disease. 

