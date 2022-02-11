Govt starts repairing broken water system in Bukwo after Monitor story

The Ministry Of Water and Environment has finally started delivering equipment to restore the broken water system that had seen Bukwo residents spend six months without clean water.

About 40,000 people who live in Bukwo town council have been depending on unsafe water from the flowing river after a Shs2.6 billion clean water system constructed by the government broke down.

Daily Monitor, early this month published a story highlighting the harsh situation that Bukwo residents have been going through. On Thursday, the ministry embarked on the process to restore the water system.

Ms Sarah Chekwemboia, a member of the village health team in Bukwo town council hailed Daily Monitor for airing their voices thus awakening the government.

"If it was not because of the media, we would have continued living in the same environment because even our leaders had failed to cause an impact," she said.

Mr James Pogisho, a resident in the area said many people had spent a lot of money treating waterborne diseases as a result of consuming unsafe water.

Mr Samuel Hashaka, the Bukwo Resident District Commissioner said the work to rectify the water system has started.

"We received the pipes on Thursday night and they are packed at my office, right now a team from the ministry of water and environment is on the ground to repair the system," he said on Friday.

Mr Hasahaka said the water shortage in the district had posed a health threat.

Mr Yeko Siya the district councilor and the secretary of social services said the breakdown of the water system was brought about by poor workmanship and appealed to the engineers to do good work this time around.

Eng George Alito, the manager of Water and Sanitation Development Facility (Eastern Uganda) in the ministry of water said the breakdown of the system was caused by the China State Construction Company working on Kapchorwa-Suam road.