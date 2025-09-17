Govt starts restructuring jobs, removes positions of director

Some top positions in government are set to be phased out in line with guidelines to streamline ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) by merging or scrapping overlapping functions to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, has written to all MDAs, informing them of the phasing out of the positions of director. She also indicated that commissioners or their equivalent in the departments of human resources management, administration, planning, policy analysis, and procurement will also be subjected to rationalisation after merging their responsibilities in the public service.

Ms Bitarakwate, in a September 5 letter to all permanent secretaries, executive directors, executive secretaries, managing directors, and other accounting officers, said the Cabinet approved the recommendations on February 22, 2021. “Within this framework, Cabinet under Minute 190 (CT 2022) took a decision to phase out the positions of director and harmonise the Department of Finance and Administration to include the functions of Accounts and Finance, Administrative Support Services, Human Resource Management, Planning, Policy Analysis, Inventory Management, Procurement and Disposal of Assets under the supervision of the Undersecretary,” Ms Bitarakwate wrote.

Besides the positions of director and commissioner, the guidelines shall also apply to other positions occupied by employees in the directorates and departments that will be affected by the Cabinet decision. On the scope of the guidelines, Ms Bitarakwate wrote: “The guidelines provide the criteria for identifying the positions that have been phased out or abolished, a functional analysis for the positions that shall be retained with an expanded mandate, validation of employees for retention or boarding off, compensation plans, the implementation roadmap and other relevant institutional arrangements that support the implementation of the Cabinet decision.”

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Services, Ms Lynn Ampumuza, confirmed the phasing out of the positions, but declined to give more details.

On February 22, 2021, the Cabinet approved the Rationalisation of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure (Rapex), and a Bill was later passed in Parliament, enabling the scrapping of agencies like Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), Uganda Roads Fund, Uganda Coffee Development Authority, and several other agencies last year.

President Museveni, the architect of Rapex, argued that the move was intended to curb wastage, duplication of roles, and inefficiencies in the government. Thousands of employees in the public service lost their jobs after their agencies were scrapped. Some of the fired workers have been compensated, while a few have been integrated into the government, but had to earn less than their previous pay scale in the agencies. The government has set December as the deadline for sending off the restructured public servants. The affected persons will be paid their benefits by June 2026, according to the government plan.

But the government hasn’t yet indicated the total number of public servants to be restructured in this second phase of Rapex.

Ms Bitarakwate was categorical that jobs would be lost in the rationalisation, but said counselling, gratuity, and severance packages would be given to those whose positions have been phased out. “The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to communicate to you the implementation guidelines to facilitate the phasing out of the positions of director and harmonising functions under the Department of Finance and Administration across the service,” she said. Nearly all government ministries and agencies have directors, with the Uganda Police Force alone having 18. Police spokesman, Mr Kituuma Rusoke, confirmed on Monday that they had received the circular and they are implementing the directives.



“The process of adjusting is underway. It has not yet been put in place. The title of director is vacated, and directors will now hold their ranks (Assistant Inspector General of Police). Their deputies will be the Senior Commissioner of Police. The matter will be put before management, discussed, and customised. It has no impact on the organogram. This is more of a nomenclature,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusoke said. Police sources told this newspaper that news of the phase-out of the positions caught many officers off guard. A cloud of uncertainty has covered the police headquarters since last week, as many officers were worried about their jobs after the public service circular was delivered.

In the new arrangement, four directorates dealing with human resources would be merged into one directorate. This will reduce the manpower at the top.

The Ministry of Education and Sports is also in the same state since many officers whose positions are on the chopping board are also facing investigations at the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) over allegations of corruption. At least 16 education officers, including directors, human resource personnel, finance experts, and policy analysts, have recorded several statements at the CID over allegations of corruption. Police cases often take a long time, and the government doesn’t release an employee until he or she has been cleared by the investigators.

In the new system, the functions of human resource management, policy analysis, planning, and administration are going to be merged to create a department of finance and administration, headed by an undersecretary. The qualifications for becoming an undersecretary have been raised, with one required to possess an undergraduate degree, then a master's degree in fields ranging from management, business administration, public administration, human resource management, economics, policy and planning, and monitoring and evaluation.

One must also possess a certificate in administrative law.

“In addition, the job holder must possess a Certificate in Administrative Law if Administrative Law was not one of the course units at the undergraduate level, possess 12 years' experience in any of the above fields, three of which should be at the level of Assistant Commissioner or as Principal Assistant,” the circular states. The positions of Commissioner of Human Resource Management in all government institutions and agencies other than in the Ministry of Public Services and Service Commissions, including the Judicial Service Commission, have been phased out.

The government has also scrapped the positions of Commissioner of Policy and Commissioner of Planning.

“The positions of Commissioner Policy and Commissioner Planning in Government Institutions, other than in the Office of the President, and in the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development, have been phased out,” the Public Service circular reads. Some of the affected officers will be allowed to compete for the new jobs, which are only higher in ranking than those they were holding previously. The unsuccessful ones will be retired with benefits. The circular said: “Deliberate efforts shall be made by all stakeholders at all levels to comply with existing laws, regulations, policies and guidelines while implementing the directive of Cabinet.”

Standard nomenclature approved by Cabinet for different categories of government institutions

Mainstream Public Service

Permanent Secretary

* Commissioner/Undersecretary

* Assistant Commissioner

* Principal Officer

* Officer

Government Agencies

* Executive Director

* Deputy Executive Director

* Senior Manager

* Manager

* Principal Officer

* Officer

Examination Institutions

* Executive Secretary

* Deputy Executive Secretary

* Senior Manager

* Manager

* Principal Officer

* Senior Officer

* Officer

Commissions

* Secretary

* Deputy Secretary

* Commissioner (Human Resource Management)

* Assistant Commissioner

* Principal Officer

* Senior Officer

* Officer

Judicial Officers

* Chief Registrar

* Registrar

* Deputy Registrar

* Assistant Registrar

* Chief Magistrate (Equivalent To Commissioner)

Uganda Registration Services Bureau

* Registrar General

* Deputy Registrar General

* Senior Managers

* Managers

* Senior Officers

* Registration Officers

Registration Councils

* Registrar General

* Registrars

* Assistant Registrars

* Senior Registration and Licensing Officers

* Registration and Licensing Officers

Universities

* Deputy Vice Chancellor

Chief

* Assistant Chief

* Principal Officer

* Senior Officer

* Officer

Heads of health facilities

* Executive director (Head of National Referral Hospital and Specialised Hospital

* Senior executive consultant (Head of Regional Referral Hospital)

* Executive consultant (Head of General Hospital)

* Other professional titles at high level to adopt senior consultant and consultants of subject specialisation, in line with the scheme of service.



