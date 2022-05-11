Govt starts to build ferries for Bukungu-Kagwara route

Government has started the construction of two ferries at Shs41b aimed at easing transport in Buyende, Serere and Kaberamaido districts.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony at Bukungu Landing Site in Buyende, the State Minister for Transport, Mr Fred Byamukama, last Friday said: “We will ensure that the ferries also support economic activities in the area.”

Mr Byamukama revealed that the ferries will have initials ‘BKK’ inscribed on representing Bukungu-Kagwara- Kaberamaido.

He added that with building of the ferries expected to be completed by March 2023, there will be an affordable and safer water transport for residents of the three districts.

Currently, residents pay Shs25,000 to cross from Bukungu Landing Site to Kagwara Landing Site in Serere, and Shs20,000 to Kaberamaido.

“For any economy to grow, certain deliberate policy actions must be undertaken. Such policies are the investment by the government in physical infrastructure that act as a catalyst for economic development,” he said.

According to the ministry, the vessels are being built by Songoro Transporters Ltd, a Tanzania-based company.

The minister, however, appealed to leaders of the three districts to guide residents in executing activities aimed at increasing their income, including the Parish Development Model.

Mr John Bosco Ssejjemba, the director roads infrastructure and roads protection at Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), who represented the Executive Director, Ms Allen Kagina, said each ferry will have three decks with a minimum capacity of 310 passengers, 14 small cars and one 50-tonne truck.

Unique features of the ferries, he said, include sheltered sitting areas, rest rooms, washrooms, adequate lifejackets and a rescue boat.

Leaders speak out

The Buyende District chairperson, Mr Michael Kanaku, welcomed the development saying the ferries are part of pledges by President Museveni, and that residents have been making demands since 2000.

“Following the launch of the project residents have started erecting structures for accommodation and commercial purposes, and the cost of land has significantly increased,” he said.

The Kaberamaido Resident District Commissioner, Mr Jimmy Ebil Segawa, applauded the government for its commitment to improving water transport in Uganda.

“We are grateful to the government, this will even bring in better opportunities to the people of Busoga and Teso through cattle trade among others,” Mr Ebil said.

The Ochero County MP, Mr Julius Peter Emigu, tasked government to work on the roads that connect to the ferry pier.

According to Mr Victor Rex’s Ekesu, the Kaberamaido District chairperson, the construction of the ferry was expected to be completed by May 2021 but the works were delayed by the rising water levels in the Lake Kyoga and Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents say

Mr William Etenu, a resident of Asana Village,Okile Parish, said they are waiting to tap into the business opportunities that the ferry will bring.

Mr Godfrey Serunkuuma, a resident of Bukungu Landing Site, said the ferries will help save lives as many residents have drowned while using canoes.