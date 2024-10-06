Govt steps up to repair Lira’s wind devastated schools, churches

In a significant move to aid local communities, government, through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), has donated over 500 iron sheets to two churches and a school in Lira City.

The Institutions recently had their roofs severely damaged by strong winds, leaving them in urgent need of repair.

The iron sheets were delivered on Sunday by health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, who is also the Lira City Woman Member of Parliament, on behalf of Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja.

“We received 520 iron sheets from the Office of the Prime Minister for Lira Modern Primary School, Yahweh Worship Centre and PAG Worship Centre. This is in fulfilment of our original request,” Dr Aceng said on Sunday in Lira City.

“We did not receive everything we requested, but we received part of it. A month ago, the Prime Minister called me and said she was ready to provide part of the iron sheets I had been following up on,” she explained.

Health minister Dr Aceng said it is government’s commitment to restore vital infrastructure such as schools and churches for effective service delivery.

“Lira City has over 200 churches, and all of them need support. They cannot all receive support at once, but in a phased manne,” she added.

Bishop Joel Mukalo of Yahweh Pentecostal Assemblies of God Uganda hailed government for delivering on its promise.

He noted that “providing them with iron sheets is a significant relief to the local community, which struggle for many years to raise money but often end up empty-handed.”

“So I wrote to the OPM requesting iron sheets for this church, and today we are delighted that there has been a positive response to my request as the iron sheets have now been delivered,” he added.