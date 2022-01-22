Prime

Govt suspends Laropi ferry services amid breakdowns

Passengers board Laropi ferry at Laropi docking site in Moyo District to Adjumani District on January 10. The Uganda National Roads Authority has suspended operations of the vessel due the persistent breakdown of the vessel and and the rising water levels on River Nile.  PHOTO/ TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY 

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny  &  MARKO TAIBOT

  • The distance mathematically implies that one has to drive 55km from Obongi Town to Laropi ferry crossing spot in Laropi Town where the ferry is stationed to cross and continue the 24km drive to Adjumani Town.

It presently takes a traveller an average of two hours to manoeuvre through the 79km drive from Obongi to Adjumani Town on a normal day.

