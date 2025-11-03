Govt suspends MV Laropi ferry for 18-day maintenance

The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced an 18-day suspension of the MV Laropi ferry connecting Moyo and Adjumani districts across the River Nile to allow for scheduled maintenance.

In a public notice seen by Monitor on Monday, the ministry said the ferry will be out of service from November 10 to November 28, 2025.

“The Ministry is scheduled to undertake periodic maintenance, aimed at improving the reliability and safety of MV Laropi Ferry, as a stop-gap measure ahead of the planned comprehensive repair and rehabilitation,” the statement signed by Waiswa Bageya, Permanent Secretary, reads.

The Laropi ferry is a critical transport link for the West Nile sub-region, facilitating the daily movement of people, vehicles, and goods.

It also serves humanitarian operations in refugee-hosting communities, as Moyo and Adjumani districts collectively host more than 200,000 refugees, mostly from South Sudan.

The vessel has a capacity of 120 tonnes and typically carries 1,500 to 1,800 passengers daily, making 12 to 22 trips.

Each crossing takes 10 to 15 minutes, with about 30 minutes allocated for loading and offloading.

The ferry accommodates 180 passengers and 90 tonnes of cargo, according to its Certificate of Seaworthiness.

During the closure, travelers have been advised to use alternative road routes or the MV Obongi ferry in Obongi district. However, officials noted that these alternatives are considerably longer and likely to increase transport costs for both residents and traders relying on the Laropi route for fast cross-district travel.

Transport experts welcomed the scheduled maintenance but highlighted the broader challenge of maintaining Uganda’s government-operated ferries, which frequently experience breakdowns and delays due to limited funding and irregular servicing.

The government operates more than ten ferries on major water bodies across Uganda, including MV Kyoga, MV Masindi, MV Albert Nile, and MV Obongi. These vessels serve as vital transport links for isolated communities and local trade.

“The planned maintenance is necessary to ensure the ferry continues to operate safely and reliably,” the ministry said, urging passengers to plan accordingly during the suspension.