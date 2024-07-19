Govt suspends Zengebe-Namasale Lake Kyoga ferry services

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has announced the temporary closure of the Zengebe-Namasale Lake Kyoga ferry route to facilitate mechanical repairs on two ferries that operate on the route.

The closure, which starts on July 22 and is expected to last until August 11, 2024, will allow for the repair of Kyoga Ferry 1 and Kyoga Ferry 2.

According to UNRA Director for Road Infrastructure Protection, Mr John B. Ssejemba, the temporary closure is necessary to ensure the safety of passengers.

"We request patience from stakeholders as we work around the clock to restore ferry services. In the meantime, the public is advised to use the Kampala-Mbale- Soroti –Dokolo- Amolatar road route," Ssejemba said in a notice to the LC5 Chairperson of Nakasongola District on July 19, 2024.

Mechanical problems

Kyoga Ferry 2, which was commissioned in 2016, experienced a mechanical failure in its power transmission system, while Kyoga Ferry 1, commissioned by President Museveni in 2012, developed water leakages in several pontoons, raising safety concerns.

Engineers have since recommended halting operations until the problems are fixed.

UNRA officials assure that spare parts have been ordered to ensure the ferries are fixed and safe for normal operations.

The two ferries, which dock at Zengebe in Nakasongola District and Namasale landing site in Amolatar District, provide a shorter route for passengers across Lake Kyoga, covering a distance of 9.1 kilometres.

Kyoga Ferry 2 operates four routes daily, carrying 16 vehicles and 120 passengers.