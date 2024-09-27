Govt targets 25,000 people in new Ebola vaccination drive

The Ministry of Health has launched a comprehensive Ebola preventive vaccination campaign to safeguard vulnerable populations against the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) after securing vaccines for 25,000 people.



Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry’s spokesperson said on Thursday the vaccination is taking place in Adjumani, Arua City, Bundibugyo, Fort-Portal, Kagadi, Kanungu, Kasese, Kisoro, Kyegegwa, Luweero, Mubende, Ntoroko, Obongi, and Yumbe districts.

This initiative, according to the official statement from the Ministry’s Director of Curative Services, Dr Charles Olaro, comes as part of ongoing efforts to combat the Ebola threat in the region and protect the health and safety of Ugandans.

“Regional and National Context Ebola Virus Disease remains a significant public health concern in our region, particularly in areas within the Congo Basin where outbreaks are more likely to occur,” Dr Olaro said.

“Uganda, situated in close proximity to these high-risk zones, faces considerable risk of Ebola importation, as evidenced by the 2019 outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). To address this threat effectively, vaccination is a critical component of our preparedness strategy,” he added.

Dr Olaro revealed that Uganda received the vaccines after the Minister of Health reached out to the global community to support Uganda with Ebola vaccines.

“We are pleased to announce that, through collaboration with Johnson & Johnson, the Ministry of Health has secured 25,000 Ebola vaccine regimens for Uganda. This strategic acquisition bolsters our public health response and preparedness capabilities,” he noted.

“The Johnson & Johnson Ebola vaccine regimen consists of two doses administered 8 weeks apart. It includes two distinct vaccine components: Zabdeno® (the first dose) and Mvabea® (the second dose). This regimen was developed with the intention of providing durable immunity,” he added.

According to information from the Ministry, the vaccine has received prequalification from the World Health Organization (WHO) and is approved for use in Uganda by the National Drug Authority (NDA). It has been previously utilised for preventive vaccination in DRC and Rwanda and is now available for use in Uganda, the Ministry added.