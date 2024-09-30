Govt targets vaccinating 2.7m children against polio

The Ministry of Health intends to administer the oral polio vaccine to over 2.7 million children aged 0-5 in October and November, an official has revealed.

The door-to-door campaign from October 3-6 2024, is part of the Global Polio eradication initiative supported by the World Health Organization [WHO] and the United Nations Children’s Fund [UNICEF].

Authorities told Monitor that the polio vaccination will be conducted in Busoga, Bukedi, Mbale, Sebei, Teso and Karamoja sub-regions.

At the weekend, Mbale Health Educator Agnes Masagwayi said the campaign is a response to the outbreak of the disease in some parts of the city.

“Samples taken on May 7 confirmed polio. The Ministry of Health and World Health Organziation (WHO) are set to carry out door to door vaccination against polio,” Masagwayi noted.

The polio outbreak was reported to WHO on May 27 2024.

According to government officials, Uganda is at high risk of a polio outbreak due to possible importation from neighboring countries and pockets of unimmunized and under-immunized children.





Polio [poliomyelitis] is a highly infectious disease caused by the polio virus. It attacks the nervous system and commonly the muscles of the arms or legs- and can cause paralysis or even death.

Masagwayi explained that various strategies have been drawn to ensure high vaccination coverage.

“There is no cure for polio but the vaccines can prevent. The persistent resurgence of the disease is attributed to non-completion of the vaccination schedule and parents fearing to take their children for vaccination,” she observed.

Government data suggests the regions in which the campaign will be conducted have a combined 13.4 million children.

Health authorities target vaccinating 962, 539 of the 4.6 million children in Jinja City. The Moroto target is 27, 1627 of 1.3 million children while Mbale is over 1 million of the city’s 4.9 million children.

Generally, the 4-day door to door campaign will bid to protect 20.5% children in four of Uganda's sub-regions.

People should be encouraged to allow their children to be vaccinated because it is safe and effective,” she explained.

According to Masagwayi, at least 125 children will be vaccinated per day in rural areas while the daily target is 250 in urban centres. The first round will be conducted October 3-6 and the final round two from November 7-10, 2024.

“The official launch is expected to be officially done in Mbale city by health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng on October 3, “she said