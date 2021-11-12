Govt tasks Lango to vaccinate 1.2m people in one week

The Ministry of Health has mounted pressure on leaders in Lango Sub-region to ensure at least 1.2 million people are vaccinated against Covid-19 within one week.

“We have already completed four days and you have three days remaining to give me statistics of 1, 240,000 people vaccinated in the Lango Sub-region,” health minister Dr Jane Aceng said Thursday in Lira City at the launch of a week-long regional mass vaccination exercise.

Her demand followed concerns that Lango is a potential hotbed of new infections of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Aceng warned that if the target is not achieved, leaders from Lango Sub-region “risk serious reprimand for not following the presidential directive on the vaccination exercise.’’

Lango comprises nine districts including Otuke. Government data shows that Lira District and City have so far vaccinated 42,371 people, Oyam 40,459, Kole 36,967, Apac 34,632, Dokolo 28,343, Alebtong 19,676, Amolatar 18,455, Kwania 14,676.

‘‘Earlier, each of districts that comprise Lango received 100,000 doses of different Covid-19 vaccines. Additional 240,000 doses of the vaccines are on standby for the one-week long mass vaccination,’’ according to the Ministry of Health.

The accelerated mass vaccination exercise started November 8 in Lango and Teso will end Sunday and targets having 1.2 million and 1.1 million people inoculated in Lango and Teso respectively.

However, Dr Aceng said she was disappointed with the low uptake of the vaccines yet Lango, Teso and Acholi sub-regions are Covid-19 transmission hotspots. In those sub-regions, she said, the government wanted to put them under lockdown.

Although the initial target was to vaccinate 4.8 million vulnerable people, Aceng says their focus now is to vaccinate over 6.5 million people across Uganda.

In October, President Museveni said the economy would fully reopen in January even if some people are not vaccinated then.

The health ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Diana Atwine said that school reopening could see students carry Covid-19 home.

“That is why we want parents and grandparents to be vaccinated so that they can remain safe. Children with the disease only become asymptomatic but they don’t die,” Dr Atwine explained.

Lira Regional Referral Hospital director, Dr Stephen Obbo informed that there are only 17 Covid-19 patients at their treatment centre and 117 others undergoing home based care.