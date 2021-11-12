Prime

Govt tasks Lango to vaccinate 1.2m people in one week

A man receives a Covid-19 jab during the launch of a mass vaccination campaign in Lira City on November 11, 2021. PHOTO/PATRICK EBONG

By  Patrick Ebong

What you need to know:

  • Dr Aceng warned that if the target is not achieved, leaders from Lango Sub-regionrisk serious reprimand for not following the presidential directive on the vaccination exercise.’’

The Ministry of Health has mounted pressure on leaders in Lango Sub-region to ensure at least 1.2 million people are vaccinated against Covid-19 within one week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.