Govt tells teachers: Be patient, Arts salaries up for review next FY

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has warned government-aided school head teachers against imposing illegal charges, saying such practices undermine the state’s free education policy and force students out of school.

Addressing 1,114 secondary school head teachers from western Uganda undergoing a patriotism and mindset change course at Ntare School, Nabbanja criticized the practice of demanding compulsory lunch fees.

“The illegal charges undermine free education policies and can force students out of school. The administrators should not continue pushing such financial burdens on students but should work with parents to create payment plans or seek government funding if parents do not comply,” Nabbanja said.

She noted that compulsory fees risk turning “the right to education into a business,” contradicting the government’s objective of expanding access to education for all children.

The Prime Minister also addressed grievances over salary disparities between science and arts teachers, a long-running dispute that has sparked threats of strikes within the teaching profession.

“This government prioritized the teacher’s welfare but started with science teachers and very soon arts teachers will also be considered,” she said, urging patience and unity.

Nabbanja called on teachers to desist from strikes, saying the government has a phased plan to enhance salaries for all categories.

“Jealously guard your motherland Uganda by being more patriotic and patient as you concentrate on your work. We have developed a proper plan to enhance your salaries in a phased manner. We began with science teachers and we are now looking into the issue of arts teachers in the next financial year budget,” she added.

The Premier praised teachers for spearheading skills development across the country, calling them key drivers in preparing Uganda’s future workforce.

Also addressing the gathering, the Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, AIGP Tom Magambo, linked patriotism to socio-economic transformation, urging teachers to act as examples in their communities.

“Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, strategic security and socio-economic transformation or prosperity is the way for development. Desist from chaos like strikes or demonstrations but focus on spreading the gospel of patriotism,” Magambo said on September 3.

He further encouraged head teachers to understand Uganda’s history to better shape the nation’s future.

The Ntare School training is part of a government initiative aimed at instilling patriotism and national values among educators, who are seen as central to shaping students’ attitudes and discipline.

As the course concluded, Nabbanja stressed that education leaders must align school policies with national laws and avoid practices that burden families, warning that the government will not tolerate illegal charges in public schools.