Govt temporarily closes Mukono school after food poisoning

Nankanyonyi Senior Secondary School was on Friday temporarily closed by government to allow doctors to handle poisoned students as police also proceed with investigations.

"We have closed the school until Monday but those in boarding section are to stay and be monitored by medical officials," Mukono District inspector of schools Gerald Ssali said.

Nearly 200 learners were Thursday hospitalized in Naggalama, Mukono and Kayunga hospitals following the incident.

Ssali on Friday urged parents to be calm noting that government will take care of the victims.

Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed that 10 of the discharged students were taken back to hospital for better treatment.

"About 10 students were Friday morning returned to hospital and medical officials say they have malaria and typhoid. Other students were returned in the night after developing diarrhea and headache," he said.

Ssali said victims whose situation had worsened were taken back by the ambulances to get better medical care.

"The children will be well. They were discharged after being noticed by medics that they were better unfortunately the situation was not well in the morning but they will be properly handled," Ssali said.

Meanwhile, parents stormed the school demanding for their children but were denied access at the gate.

Parent Moses Mukisa said he wanted to take his son for special care.

"My son called me that he is not feeling well and he has not eaten. So, I want my son since the school has no proper food at the moment as it's depending on donations," he said.

“The school should not play with lives of our children. We love our children more than the school does and we can take good care of them, I want my child," another parent identified as Moreen Nsubuga remarked as she was being pushed by security officers at the gate.

However, Ssali told parents with learners at the school in Naggalama Town Council to “trust the government.”

“They will take back the children when they are better, they cannot take them when they are in this situation," he added.

Area resident Jackson Ntwatwa, who once represented the residents on a disputed piece of land, said government should resolve Nakanyonyi land wrangles between the church and residents.

On Friday, the school head teacher declined to comment on the poisoning but sources say Nakanyonyi SS recently changed the chef and brought in a new one.

But according to the Mukono District health officer Dr Stephen Mulindwa, there is no cause for alarm.

“The situation is under control and many students have been discharged,” he told Monitor on Friday.