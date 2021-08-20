Govt to abolish UNRA, form roadworks companies

President Museveni recently directed that all construction works under the ministries of Health and Education be handled by the army construction brigade

President Museveni has defended his decision to disband Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) and hand its responsibilities back to the parent ministry.

The readjustment will see Unra absorbed in the Ministry of Works and Transport as a department. The government will then set up its own road construction companies as it moves to streamline procurement processes and improve service delivery.

“We already have one of the army (NEC). We may create more in future,” Mr Museveni said of the construction companies, adding: “Where these are involved and can do this work, why don’t we give them, because we know the cost per kilometre to tarmac road, why waste time?”

The President said he will mobilise the Natinal Resistance Movement caucus, which he meets today, if necessary to support his interventionist move.

“We are not here for business. We are here for the people. The businesses can also make money, but should not do so at the cost of low development pace by cheating the government,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mr Museveni met the board of directors and management of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA). This followed various complaints about the procurement processes and delays in implementation of strategic investments by the government in road infrastructure, health, energy and education sectors.

President Museveni warned the PPDA against confusing investments with procurement. He said: “If it is to build a hospital, it is to solve a problem. If it’s private people, you can do due diligence, but don’t mix it up with procurement.”

The President also took exception with the current procurement laws, saying they must be changed to meet the current global standards.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija concurred with the President, pointing out that administrative reviews have for instance stalled construction works on the Mubende-Kagadi Road.

“Every time the award was supposed to be made there was an administrative review. We had to take drastic decisions and tell one company to get off,” Mr Kasaija said.

PPDA executive director Benson Turamye assured Museveni that under the new law, comprehensive regulations with clear procedures on how strategic investments are going to be formulated and implemented.

Mr Turamye said the new law has also put in place a complaints mechanism. He said: “After the tribunal, appeal to court should not hold the procurement,. It will proceed.”