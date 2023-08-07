Govt to appoint new science, technology council team

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Monica Musenero, has indicated that she is to appoint new members of the Uganda National Council on Science and Technology (UNCST) after the current holders’ term of service expired last month.

In a July 17 letter to the chairperson of the Uganda National Council on Science and Technology governing council, Dr Theresa Sengooba, the minister said she will appoint a new UNCST council soon.

“I refer to the letter of extension of your tenure vide ref. ADM.14/62/0 , and the cited legal instruments pursuant to which the predecessor Minister in Charge of Science, Technology and Innovation extended your mandate until further notice,” Dr Musenero wrote.

“By this letter, I hereby notify you that the extension of the tenure of the 4th Council communicated in the letter referenced ADM.14/62.01 will lapse on 31st July 2023. The lapsing of the extended tenure will give way for the appointment of the UNCST ‘s 5th Governing Council,” she added.

Most members of the current UNCST governing council were first appointed in 2005 and their current term renewed in 2019. This means they have served for 18 years.

The minister thanked Dr Ssengooba for her service to the nation.

“On behalf of the government of Uganda, I wish to extend STI-OP’s great appreciation for your generous and dedicated service to the nation in your capacity as Chairperson of the 4th Council of the Uganda National Council of Science and Technology,” she wrote.

Fresh ideas

Sources at the ministry told this publication that the minister seeks to appoint members with fresh ideas that can propel Uganda’s science and technology agenda in line with the National Strategic Plan III and Vision 2040.

The Uganda National Council for Science and Technology was established in 1990 for the purpose of, inter alia, advising on and coordinating the formulation of national policy on all fields of science and technology, and assisting in the promotion and development of indigenous science and technology.

It establishes institutions for and carries out scientific and technological research and development, and it disseminates R&D findings. The Council cooperates closely with other organisations involved in scientific and technological activities.

In 2021, President Museveni placed the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation under the Office of the President with the State House comptroller as its accounting officer.