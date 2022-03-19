Govt to assess 1,000 vocational school trainers

The Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT), in conjunction with the Ministry of Education and Sports, is set to assess nearly 1,000 vocational trainers from 150 training institutions across the country.

The DIT is a quality assurance directorate, which offers nationally, regionally and internationally recognised services for the Business, Technical, Vocational Education and Training (BTVET) institutes.

While touring one of the DIT sites in Nakawa, Kampala, on Tuesday, Mr Patrick Byakatonda, the DIT acting executive director, said the exercise will be conducted in a phased manner.

He added that the directorate has set itself a target of registering 100,000 trainees next year after the Covid-19 pandemic complicated plans to do this in the past.

Mr Byakatonda added that the assessment process has a component of written test for the occupational assessment for levels one, two and three.