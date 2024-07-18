Govt to award constructors who comply with building guidelines

Constructors who abide by the building guidelines are to be recognized, a move aimed at encouraging other constructors to follow suit, the National Building Review Board (NBRB) has announced.

The awards will be issued by NBRB, a government entity mandated to monitor construction related developments.

The awards come following a revelation by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) that only 22% of buildings in Uganda, monitored by NBRB, meet building standards.

Speaking at the launch of the awards on Wednesday, acting NBRB Executive Secretary Eng. Anthony Rucukye said the motive is to encourage compliance with the building control regulatory framework.

“NBCA awards shall recognize players who have either developed technologies, made some significant improvements on existing technologies, or adopted existing technologies or main streamed them into their operations,” he explained.

He added: “It shall also recognize those who have incorporated sustainability parameters such as energy efficiency, sustainable materials, natural ventilation and lighting, green spaces, water efficiency and waste reduction and recycling in their processes.”

The awards will commence with an online voting process, which was officially opened to the public and other participating entities from yesterday at the launch.

The online voting process will run for two months ending September 17, 2024. It will then be followed by a data analysis of nominations,shortlisting and field verification conducted by a team of independent experts.

The final winners will be declared at a grand awarding ceremony on December 6, 2024.

The awards themed “Building for sustainability” will adopt a participatory approach with all stakeholders having an opportunity to nominate potential winners of from specific categories.