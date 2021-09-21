Govt to CAOs: Have specific registration fees for PWDs

By Shabibah Nakirigya More by this Author

The Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development has directed all chief administrative officers across the country to come up with specific fees for People with Disabilities (PWDs) who want to access special grants.

Special grant for PWDs was introduced by government to make sure they have the basics in life. PWDs also compete for other general grants from programmes such as the parish model and Emyooga.

Speaking to the media in Kampala yesterday, Mr Prosper Muhumuza, a commissioner from the Gender ministry, said they had been getting complaints from PWDs that they fail to access special grants because they cannot afford the registration fees, which are very high.

Mr Muhumuza added that although the Gender ministry is not in charge of the registration, they would introduce a circular to all CAOs on how best they can standardise the registration exercise.

“Different districts have set up different requirements for PWDs who want to benefit from special grants and this is something we can hermonise with Uganda Service Registration Bureau and office of the CAOs,” he said.

Mr Muhumuza added that this year, there was delay to release the special grants for PWDs because of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over 90 percent of the blames was caused by the pandemic because registration process was also affected and we are trying to work on that so that all those who are supposed to benefit from the grant get registered with all their credentials.

Advertisement

''However, the number is overwhelming compared to the budget,” he said.

Mr Robert Nkwangu, the executive director of Uganda National Association of the Deaf, said organisations of disabled people have the responsibilities to coordinate PWDs and sensitise them about the special grants.

It’s now 10 years since the government started to allocate funds for PWDs. For the financial year 2021/2022, the government allocated Shs9.6 billion.