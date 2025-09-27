Govt to capitalise Uganda National Mining Company

The government has committed to capitalize Uganda National Mining Company (UNMC) which has this week embarked on a five-year Strategic and Investment Plan (SIP) for the financial year 2025/26 to 2029/30.

The UNMC was established under the Mining and Minerals Act (2022), incorporated in August 2023, and is responsible for managing State equity in mineral ventures, engaging in joint ventures, initiating mining projects, and supporting infrastructure development throughout the mineral value chain.

It is a limited liability company wholly owned by the Ugandan government, with two shareholders: the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development having a 51 per cent and 49 per cent shareholding stake respectively.

As a state-owned enterprise, it is also tasked with the management and commercialisation of Uganda’s mineral resources through participation, investment, and the promotion of sustainable practices.

UNMC’s SIP outlines the approach for developing Uganda’s mineral sector as part of national economic development initiatives, and also sets out strategies to increase mineral production and productivity, and encourage local value addition, among other objectives.

Mr Amos Lugoloobi, the State Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, said the government is ready to capitalise UNMC to make it get its rightful footing to have the necessary capacity to borrow where necessary.

“For them to be able to borrow, they must be adequately capitalised, and for them to be able to invest, that capitalisation has to be there,” Mr Lugoloobi said at the UNMC first Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kampala.

He added: “As shareholders, particularly a shareholder from Finance, it is our company and we have to make sure that it is adequately capitalised to operate.”

Ms Ruth Ssentamu Nankabirwa, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, said the initial capital into the company is “very critical” for it to start.

“UNMC five-year SIP sets forth a dynamic framework to support and advance Uganda’s most important component of the four sectors which are drivers of the country’s economy in 2025-2026.

“These include; agro-industrialisation, tourism development, mineral-based industrial development (including Oil & Gas) and science, technology and innovation (including ICT).”

Dr Gerald Banaga-Baingi, UNMC chief executive officer, says the SIP outlines a bold five-year roadmap grounded in sustainability, commercial viability, good governance, and inclusive development, and is anchored on six strategic objectives.

These include; managing State commercial interests; investing in strategic mineral value chains; enhancing financial sustainability; enhancing stakeholder engagement and local participation; attracting and retaining talent; and improving governance and capacity of UNMC to fulfil its mandate.

“With an estimated investment requirement of Shs3,642.70 billion over the plan period, this SIP offers a practical blueprint for project pipeline development, investment prioritisation, and resource mobilisation. Priority initiatives include the revitalization of Kilembe Mines, Greenfield exploration of critical minerals, and the establishment of regional processing hubs.”

Mr James Mukasa Sebugenyi, the Chairperson, Board of Directors UNMC, described the SIP as a “landmark blueprint that articulates our strategic vision and operational roadmap for harnessing Uganda’s mineral wealth to drive sustainable national development."







