Govt to connect 600 health centres to internet

At least 600 health centres across the 146-district headquarters are expected to be connected to the internet after the five-year [2023-2028] implementation of the first Digital Transformation Roadmap. The roadmap is expected to be launched on August 17.

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance (MoICT & NG) is in charge of the implementation of the roadmap.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Aminah Zawedde, said the roadmap will pay special attention to narrowing the digital divide that has historically hindered opportunities for those in remote and marginalised communities.

“By leveraging the potential of digital technology, the roadmap aims to empower individuals, businesses, and communities to partake fully in the digital economy and access essential services that can improve livelihoods.”

Adding:“With the roadmap as their guiding light, Ugandans are set to embark on an unprecedented journey of innovation and prosperity, shaping a nation where digital technology empowers and uplifts every citizen, regardless of their background or location.”

Detailing the roadmap yesterday, Mr Amos Mpungu, the Principal ICT Officer at MoICT & NG, told Monitor that they are ensuring that access to digital services is eased.

The five pillars he said include; infrastructure development, digital services, cyber security, skills development, and innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We aim at extending internet cables, wireless, and optic fibres to each and every district, 600 health facilities, and schools. We shall also put up an enabling environment for private internet providers like MTN and Airtel to offer low-cost internet to the public. We are also harmonising different laws and policies to ensure all this is done,” he said.

He added: “We want to deploy different digital services where they are not as we maximise the already available ones where they are, for example, the E-Government Procurement is currently in 20 government institutions and we want to extend it to all.

The Local Government Tax system is also in 40 local governments and we want to extend to others as well.”

The government, he said, will build an eco-system by putting up enabling laws and skills to address any technical issues as well as appraise the public on their rights through creating awareness.

“Under skilling, we want to train people on digital skills both in formal and informal settings. For example, we have Dig-track which has equipment that moves to centers educating the public about using digital skills. The Ministry of Education and Sports is taking a lead in this because we have learners to understand these things from level one to University,” Mr Mpungu said.

Adding: “We are going to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to develop their ideas into marketable business and we have done that by establishing national hubs like one in Nakawa [Uganda Institute of Information and Communication Technology] which is offering affordable renting space and additional skills to innovators. We are establishing similar hubs in three universities of Kabale in western, Muni in Arua and Soroti in eastern to offer the same services.”

During the implementation of the roadmap, the government plans to set up one-stop digital centres which will offer exclusive digital services to the public.

He said the ministry will start by “utilising the current postal offices infrastructures since people no longer use the services so much and will expand to others.”

The government, he said, aims at creating 300,000 direct jobs in the next five years.