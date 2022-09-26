Govt to consider local arbitrators first - Mao

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has said government will now consider Ugandan arbitrators to mediate its high profile cases.

While launching the CIArb Uganda Chapter in Kampala on Friday, Mr Mao wondered why the government gives jobs to foreigners to arbitrate its business deals gone bad and yet back at home, there are arbitrators who can do similar work with the same qualifications.

“We now recognise that we have a certified body in Uganda that can certify arbitrators. The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs disinfected their brain of this a cache thinking that only arbitration done in Paris, New York and London are credible. I salute the Attorney General for starting a trend. I understand that Ugandans are now being invited to apply for cases that require arbitration ,” he said.

CIArb Kampala Chapter trains people to become arbitrators who offer alternative method of resolving mainly business disputes out of court.

It has a membership of more than 17,000 professionals and nearly 10,000 students spanning 42 branches across approximately 150 jurisdictions globally.

The government has in the past been hiring foreign arbitrators to settle their legal disputes mainly abroad.

The most notable involves tax claims by Heritage Oil, which was contesting the decision by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to tax their $1.45b transaction with Tullow Oil.

Uganda later won the case after hiring arbitrators who included Prof Campbell Maclachlan, the chairperson, Julian Lew for Heritage and Ahmed Kosheri.

Speaking at the same function, Mr David Kaggwa, the chairperson, said business people had started running away from courts to settle their disputes.