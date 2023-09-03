Govt to construct additional 100,000 metric tons cargo space

Government through the Ministry of Works and Transport is set to construct an additional warehousing space that can handle 100,000 metric tons of cargo at Entebbe International Airport.

This revelation was made by Works and Transport Minister Gen Katumba Wamala during celebrations to mark 10 years of TradeMark East Africa, Uganda.

This comes at a time when the recently constructed 100,000 tons of cargo handling warehouse space at the airport is facing too much congestion because of cargo traffic.

“At first we wanted to construct only 50,000 metric tons of cargo space at the airport but later changed it to 100,000 metric tons but still this is not enough,” Gen Katumba said.

According to him, the airport in August registered the greatest movement of goods and passengers since the outbreak of Covid-19, which filled the cargo space.

British High Commissioner to Uganda Ms Kate Airey commended Uganda’s commitment to reducing barriers to trade and improving its business competitiveness.

“Ensuring that Uganda can effectively trade with its neighbours and the rest of the world is crucial for catalysing growth, generating incomes and employment for poverty reduction,” she said.

She said the UK and other development partner investment in IT systems for trade such as the integrated border management, regional electronic cargo tracking system for URA and the single electronic window platform have made it quicker and easier to get goods in and out of Uganda.

Trademark East Africa CEO, Mr David Beer said they have set up 15 one-stop border posts (OSBPs) across East Africa including at; Busia, Malaba, Elegu, Mutukula, Mirama Hills, Goli, and the Ntoroko Lake Port all in Uganda.