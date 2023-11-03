Govt to create national agricultural information system

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) plans to create a National Agricultural Information System “to help farmers with knowledge in relation to weather patterns, soils, markets and advise in modern agricultural methods to enhance efficiency.”

This was revealed by the MAAIF Permanent Secretary, Maj Gen David Kasura Kyomukama, during the joint inauguration ceremony of the governing councils for the Fisheries Training Institute (FTI) and Bukalasa Agricultural College (BAC) in Entebbe.

“When students join agricultural extension, they shouldn’t be only reliant on old manual methods, but also modern farming methods, including smart tools like tablets and various technological gadgets. However, they also need to understand that agriculture is not done in white collar shirts, but in the field,” he said on November 1.

He added that: “By supporting these institutions, we are helping to restore the students’ knowledge with modern farming methods. There is also a deficit in the government extension system. So, we need fisheries officers and extension workers. They also need to understand the mission of the agricultural production system in Uganda, which is commercialization.”

He urged the governing council to emphasise “accountability and transparency, which is the connection between activity and expenditure.”

The Principal of Bukalasa Agricultural College, Gelvan Kisolo Lule, welcomed the new governing council, and noted that the institution had spent many months without the said leadership.

“This will now help us to handle some of the pending decisions for implementation,” he said before adding that “these days the college focuses more on “ensuring that the people we train have more skills than just the academic papers.”

Fisheries Training Institute principal Willy Ofono Osinde said: "We focus more on practical training sessions than theory, and are now planning to refurbish the fish processing laboratory, which not only brings in income for the institution, but also provides students with more relevance in the market."

The institute is the only one that offers a diploma in boat building and marine mechanics and but cited a challenge of few students offering the course yet the service is increasingly on demand.