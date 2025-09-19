Govt to create war rooms to fight misinformation ahead of 2026 polls

The Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Kabyanga, has urged government communications officers to fight misinformation and amplify messages about government initiatives as the country heads to the national polls next year.

Speaking during a Government communicator's tour of the National Medical Stores (NMS) state-of-the-art facility in Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso district on Wednesday, Mr Kabyanga emphasised the importance of building trust in government initiatives by letting citizens know what the government is doing.

"We have created several platforms now, and more will be created. You have heard about the front line, where we call ministers to go and explain what is taking place in various ministries," he said. "As soon as the campaigns begin, we are also going to create war rooms to purposely be there to counter misinformation and disinformation."

Mr Kabyanga added that these war rooms would affiliate several government communicators, including officials from relevant agencies, to quickly respond to misinformation and disinformation.

"In those war rooms, we are going to affiliate several government communicators, we can even pick someone from NMS to be in charge of one of the war rooms... So that if there is any misinformation or disinformation about distribution of drugs, they are there to answer immediately," he said.

The Minister emphasised that information is key to building trust in government initiatives and neutralising misinformation.

"Information can't cause any constipation, give as much information as possible so that misinformation and disinformation is neutralized, if you don't, then people will think we have no gains to protect," he said.

The NMS General Manager, Mr. Moses Kamabare, highlighted the authority's efforts to strengthen its supply chain and account for every medicine that reaches health facilities.

"Through our Delivery Monitoring Tool (DMT), sms's for medicine dispatch and delivery are sent directly to RDCs, MPs, CAOs, DHOs, and DISOs," he said. "Alongside GPS-enabled NMS trucks and strategically placed cameras in our vehicles, this technology provides full transparency from dispatch to delivery, improving accountability and building trust with both stakeholders and the public."

Mr Kamabare also noted that the revitalization of Medicines and Therapeutics Committees (MTCs) in health facilities across the country has helped facilities make more accurate selections and quantifications, improving efficiency and accountability in their supply chain.



