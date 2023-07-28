Govt to deploy 1,900 medical interns by next month

The Ministry of Health said Friday that it had been cleared to deploy at least 1,901 medical interns at its 58 internship centers across the country.

“Subsequently, Ministry of Health has released a deployment list for the interns under revised terms as guided by Government. The delayed deployment was occasioned by factors beyond the control of Ministry of Health,” the director general health services, Dr Henry Mwebesa said in a Friday morning statement.

According to him, each of the interns will earn a monthly allowance of Shs1 million to facilitate accommodation and feeding.

“All the Medical Interns are expected to report to their various training centers by August 3, 20123. The respective Hospital Directors will issue the Interns with deployment letters and organize for their induction,” Dr Mwebesa added.