Govt to equip secondary schools with computers, says Baryomunsi

Government plans to equip all public secondary schools with computers as a way of promoting digital transformation and effective teaching in the country, ICT minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi said on Friday.

Dr Baryomunsi was officiating at the launch of a multi-million community digital center established by the American Tower Corporation (ATC) - Uganda in partnership with government at San Giovanni School-Makiro in Kanungu District.

“We are grateful to ATC-Uganda for its efforts of establishing a digital community center at San Giovanni School to provide ICT skills to the students and community members,” Dr Baryomunsi observed.

The minister highlighted that although ATC-Uganda is well known for establishing network towers, their role in establishing ICT centers in the country is welcome.

“As government, we are grateful to ATC-Uganda and shall continue working with them for purposes of digital transformation in our country. I appeal to the students to properly utilize the established digital community center to excel in their academics,” he emphasized,

He added: “I also encourage the community members to enroll and acquire digital skills.”

Dr Baryomunsi revealed that government has also established a mobile ICT truck traversing Kanungu District while training people on digital technologies.

Further, he promised to lobby funds for the completion of infrastructure at San Giovanni School in a bid to enhance learning processes.

ATC-Uganda Chief Executive Officer Dorothy Kabagambe Ssemanda, together with ATC-Uganda head of asset management Sheila Mugisha, revealed that they have established 42 digital community centers in the country (including the one at San Giovanni School).

“These digital community centers are equipped with modern computers, technology equipment and free network for use by all the people in the area. We shall recruit a tutor that will train the trainer of trainees to ensure the proper use of these centers,” Ssemanda noted.

ATC-Uganda appealed to masses to always protect their company’s network towers in different parts of the country.

San Giovanni School head teacher Denis Tukamushaba appealed to government to consider extending financial support to improve school infrastructure.

“Ever since this school was established 40 years ago, it has never benefited from any government program on improving its infrastructure. We are grateful to Dr Baryomunsi because in the last 6-months some improvement has been registered,” he noted.

ICT minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi gestures as he commissions a digital community center at San Giovanni School-Makiro in Kanungu District on September 27, 2024. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA.

According to him, ATC-Uganda has renovated the classroom block which houses the digital community center because of Dr Baryomunsi’s interventions.