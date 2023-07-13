Govt to establish special PDM programme for Muslims

President Museveni has assured Muslims that the government will set up a Parish Development Model-like programme in case the current one contradicts their faith.

Addressing Muslim leaders at State House Entebbe on Tuesday, President Museveni said he would study the current PDM programme and see how to merge the Sharia principles into it.

“We can study it and if there is any problem then we can have a separate budget and channel for the Muslims so that you develop yourselves in your own way,” he said.

His statement followed remarks by Muslim leaders that the majority of government programmes do not favour their faith, hence leaving many people out.

They complained that various government initiatives aimed at reducing poverty discriminate against them and asked the President to provide support to their alternative Islamic PDM.

They noted that programmes such as the PDM offer loans with interest, which in accordance with Islamic teachings, is considered riba [interest] and is strictly prohibited. It is deemed haram, meaning forbidden, as it is seen as exploitative.

Riba is an Arabic word that means “to increase” or “to exceed” and is commonly used in reference to unequal exchanges or charges and fees for borrowing. Interest is deemed riba, or an unjust, exploitative gain, and such practice is forbidden under Islamic law.

Sheikh Yunus Kamoga, the head of Jumiat Dawa al Salafiya at Nakasero Mosque, said under Islamic principles, the business owner takes 60 percent, and the Sacco remains with 40 percent of profits.

“If we get a problem in our business, we share the losses collectively between the business owner and the Sacco members-operators but others like PDM, whether you have made profits or losses, you have to pay back with interest. That is where the problem is,” he said.

The meeting was attended by several Muslim leaders including Sheikh Obeid Kamulegeya, who leads a 21-member Muslim arbitration and reconciliation committee; Sheikh Silman Kasule Ndirangwa; Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga, who is also the head of Jumiat Dawa Al Salafiya at Nakasero Mosque, and Prof Muhammad Lubega, the national chairperson of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

During the meeting, Mr Museveni lectured the Muslim leaders about the advantages of the PDM and emphasised that with an interest of not more than 10 percent in the PDM funds, the government aims at fighting inflation.

At least Shs1 trillion has been injected in the PDM programme, which Museveni believes is a game-changer in uplifting the livelihood of Ugandans.

“This PDM money we are putting in your Saccos is a grant from the government and not a loan and it is your money. The riba, I also don’t like is where one wants to get rich using the money of the poor. This money is yours and the challenge is how to keep it, not to lose value,” Mr Museveni told the Muslim leaders.

Sheikh Kamoga, however, informed the President that they are successfully running Nakasero Muslim Foundation Sacco based on Islamic laws.

“Write to me about it and after understanding it I will also educate these other Ugandans,” Museveni replied.

The chairperson of UMSC, Prof Muhammad Lubega, said a concept on how the PDM can work under the Sharia law has been drafted.