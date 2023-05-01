Govt to gazette all massage parlours

Government is set to gazette all massage parlours, bars, lodges, hotels as hotspots for HIV transmission, an official from the Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) has said.

Dr Shaban Mugerwa, the Equity Plan Coordinator at UAC, told this publication in an interview last Friday that transactional sex was increasingly becoming common in such places and that gazzetting them would help government provide appropriate HIV prevention interventions.

“Most massage parlours have been turned into sex hubs to the extent that men who you get out of the parlours without getting horny after being massaged by beautiful girls are regarded as not being man enough,” he said.

“We are going to have conversations with managers and policy makers to allow us gazette massage parlours and other social venues as hotspots for HIV. It is something we have always known but had not taken effort to do it as experts,” Mr Mugerwa added.

Dr Mugerwa said once such places are gazetted, government would offer HIV prevention services such as promoting condom use, testing and counselling so that employees and the clients can sustain positive behaviours and minimise the risk of HIV transmission.

Ms Patience Namanya, a senior youth officer, who doubles as the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) official at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD) also agreed with Dr Mugerwa.

“Most men and some women go there to get this service from young men and women who are stationed there to specifically offer sex at a fee. Because they have paid for it, the customer may refuse to use protection, which exposes them to the risk of HIV infections,” she said.

The concerns raised by the government officials were triggered by the findings of a recent study on social venues and HIV vulnerability of young social venue workers that was undertaken by Makerere University School of Public Health in 25 districts in Uganda.