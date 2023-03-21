Govt to gazette national career day, says minister

The Education ministry and the Public Service ministry are in discussions to gazette March 20 as national career guidance day.

The move, if implemented, will make the day officially recognised across the country and all educational institutions will be expected to help learners build their career paths.

Dr Joyce Kaducu Moriku, the state minister for Primary Education, while representing her senior minister, Janet Kataha Museveni, yesterday said the discussions are already in advanced stages between the two ministries.

“We are in the process of discussion with the Public Service ministry and other relevant government agencies for the possibility of being gazetted to focus on career guidance,” Dr Kaducu said.

She added that the day will prepare students and the youth to understand the job market and their potential employers.

The ministry has also warned students against involving in homosexuality, which has been reported in some schools across the country.

Dr Kaducu, while reading Ms Museveni’s speech, said a lot of lies are being peddled by the proponents of homosexuality. She asked the students not to be lured into the act.

“Do not believe the lies that God made the mistake of creating you a male or female. He did not create you to get attracted to the same sex. If we are to stand and remain influential, we must resist these lies. We must demolish the lies that are being spread. You cannot defeat these lies alone, but you need God to demolish these lies,” she said.

Dr Kaducu also cautioned the youths against looking for quick money without working.

“Don’t dip your hands in money that you have not worked for. Work for your own money because looking for money you have not worked for is what leads you to wrong habits like homosexuality,” she said.

Mr Ismael Mulindwa, the director of basic education in the Education ministry, said the issue of homosexuality cannot be ignored.

He said the youths are confronted with a number of challenges, including teenage pregnancies, drug abuse, and child marriages.

“We have a big snake in the house and that is homosexuality. For the youths, we need you alive, we need you to have meaningful futures and we need you safe, so avoid this vice of homosexuality, because it will kill you, your future and your aspirations,” he said.

Several other speakers challenged the students to take positive attitudes towards studies and work so that they have a brighter career path.

Family values

The minister asked parents to take charge of nurturing responsible children, who she said will take over the management of the country. Dr Kaducu warned that because of family breakdown, values have been eroded and cases such as homosexuality are cropping up.