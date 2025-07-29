Govt to hold consultations on express penalty scheme

The Ministry of Works and Transport says government is planning to start consulting Ugandans widely to review the express penalty scheme and come up with better ways of implementing them, unlike the ones Ugandans rejected last month.

While addressing communications officials from different ministries, departments, and agencies on Friday, Allan Ssempebwa, a senior communications officer at the ministry, said last month, the ministry was forced to suspend the implementation of the automated traffic fines system after realising that it was implementing it without conducting sufficient ground work for Ugandans to appreciate it.

“The EPS auto system was implemented, yet little effort had been made towards explaining why it mattered for Ugandans to understand it.What we did wasinsufficient. On June 6, when we rolled it out, we thought people would accept the fines and fees payment. When we ignored it, there was a backlash; the public didn’t appreciate us,” he said.

Mr Ssempebwa, who was a panellist among industry experts who spoke to communication officers on how to manage crises at the National Public Relations Symposium in Kampala, said in case their organisations are implementing projects, it is important for them to read the environment and review the feedback from the public. He added that in the case of the express penalty scheme the ministry leadership decided to hold wide consultations that will support road safety and voluntary payment of the fines.

Mr Susan Nsibirwa, the managing director of NMG-Uganda, which co-sponsored the symposium, advised communications officials to always be transparent to the public when their institutions are faced with crises, even if it means telling the public the negative and uncomfortable information.

“The one principle everybody should adopt is transparency, whether it means getting feedback that is negative or uncomfortable. It builds public trust because you will be telling people this is working and this is not working. We are having particular challenges here, and in this era of misinformation, it gives you an edge over those who are more than eager to spread misinformation about your company or products,”Ms Nsibirwa said.

The chief guest, Ms Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament, who was represented by Ms Esther Anyakun, the State minister for Labour and Social Development, also the Nakapiripirit Woman Member of Parliament, told the public relations officials to do their duties diligently.

She said communication is power because it influences behaviour, drives policy change, adding that public relations officers should be able to shape messages that define society. “Communication is a power; it influences behaviour, it drives policy changes. It is you who shape the message that defines society. Elevate public relations to the boardroom.

Uganda has a youthful population that needs strategic communicators who can tell the Ugandan story to the world,” Ms Among said in a speech delivered by Ms Esther Anyakun .

She added that her office has already received the PRAU Draft Bill and is willing to support the association in coming up with the law that recognises the profession. Last month, motorists went up in arms, protesting the unprecedented implementation of automated collection of traffic fines using a system they had little knowledge about. Some affected motorists claimed that the system unfairly issued them more than three tickets within a day.

Feedback

About EPS

The automated Express Penalty System was developed to operationalise the penalty scheme regulations and they include penalties for driving over the prescribed speed limits, offences related to registration plates in line with the ITMS, wearing crash helmets, use of child restraints and children under five years to seat at the back and using appropriate child restraints plus use of cameras to issue EPS.

The EPS Auto was expected to detect violations such as speeding and running the red lights, capture and process the vehicle or motorcycle registration number plate plus the location, time and avail photo or video, generate an E-fine which is logged into the ITMS database against the violating vehicle or motorcycle and verified by a police officer.

The registered vehicle owner is hence notified by sms or email the type of offence, date on which it was committed, amount of fine, deadline for payment and reference number with the payment channels.