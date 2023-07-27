Govt to implement Shs25b strategic plan to prevent drowning

Government requires Shs25 billion to implement the National Water Safety Strategic Plan for drowning prevention in Uganda, the Monitor has learnt.

“The successful implementation of this Strategic Plan will require financial resources. We estimate that the initial five years of implementation will entail a budget of Shs25 billion and I am pleased to report that activities worth Shs11 billion are already in progress, including the establishment of a search and rescue centre,” Ms Aisha Sekindi, the State Minister for Water, said.

She was however represented by Agnes Nandutu, the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs while commemorating the World Drowning prevention day held at Kaazi National Scouts Camping ground in Busabala on Tuesday.

She said that the strategy had been developed to “reduce the risk of drowning among the highest-risk communities, and to reduce the number of deaths by drowning in Uganda by at least 25 per cent by the year 2028.”

The minister acknowledged the role played by the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Water and Environment in safeguarding lives and adopting the National Drowning Prevention Strategy, and Bloomberg Philanthropies for unwavering support and partnership in preparation of the strategy.

“We must translate our plans into action and I encourage all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, community leaders, and individuals, to actively participate and contribute to the implementation of the National Drowning Prevention Strategy. Let us collaborate, share resources, and pool our expertise to create a comprehensive and sustainable framework that saves lives,” Ms Sekindi said.

Speaking on behalf of the Country Director for the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Hafisa Kasule decried the fact that Uganda registers “one of the world's highest drowning death rates of 502 in every 100,000 people residing in lakeside fishing communities."

Mr Moses Kalanzi, the Chief Executive Officer for Swim Safe, emphasized the importance of empowering communities with skills in drowning prevention so as “to reduce the costs the government would incur to deploy life-savers around all the water bodies in the country."