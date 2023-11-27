Govt to increase funding for innovations in private varsities

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations (STI), Dr Monica Musenero Masanza, has pledged an increment of government funding towards science-related innovations in various private universities.

While presiding over the 28th graduation ceremony of Kampala International University on Saturday, Dr Musenero said the government will continue supporting all innovations that are science-related in both private and public universities.

“Our goal is to ensure that we develop these innovations into viable products and make the population understand and utilise them because for a long time, we have not seen the impact of science in universities yet we want to link it to the economy,” she said.

“I will invite myself to this university in the near future and hold a meeting with the management to see how we can develop the existing innovations. We should understand that the development of science creates opportunities which can in-turn eradicate poverty,” she said.

Though she did not disclose how much private universities receive from the government, she noted that Makerere University has been getting the lion’s share at Shs30 billion while others get between Shs500 million and Shs2 bilion every financial year.

A total of 950 (51 percent) graduates of the total 1,862 who graduated undertook science-related courses.

In the previous graduation, which was held in June this year, arts graduates were 1,140 compared to 1,090 in the science courses.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Muhammad Mpezamihigo, told Dr Musenero that the institution is steadily promoting sciences.

He urged the government to reinstate the higher education loan scheme for students who face financial challenges.

“Secondly, several private universities have demonstrated the capacity to deliver quality education but we have scholarship that still goes to public institutions. We request that these scholarships be centralised to allow the [sponsored] students to choose institutions of their choices,” he said.

About the graduands

Out of the total of 1,862 graduates, 994 (53.4%) were male while 868 (46.6%) were female during the 27th graduation.

This shows males still dominated since they made 55 percent of the 2, 530 graduates who graduated in June compared to their 1,138 female counterparts.

In terms of campus contributions, the main campus (Kansanga) had 937 graduates compared to the western campus, which had 925 graduates.

In the previous graduation held in June, the western campus produced 1,370 graduates (54%) compared to the main’s 1,160.

A total of 224 students graduated with PhDs, master's degrees and postgraduate diplomas on Saturday.