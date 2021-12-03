Govt to introduce law on Covid-19 mandatory vaccination 

The minister for Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, is set to table amendments to the Public Health Act that will among others address the contentious issue of making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory.

“Next week, I will be laying on table amendments to the Public Health Act that will cater to a number of issues, including mandatory vaccination and also people who do not put on masks and what we can do to handle them,” she said.

The minister made the revelation following queries from Members of Parliament about the low uptake of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Aceng was appearing in the House where she presented a statement on the country’s preparedness against the new Omicron variant as well as an update on vaccination.

The minister revealed that of the 17 million doses available, only 6.9 million doses have been administered since the exercise started in March.

“What law do we have on mandatory vaccination? What does it say and what is government’s plan?” Deputy Speaker Annet Among, who was chairing yesterday’s plenary, asked.

A number of government agencies such as the National Drug Authority, and the Ministry of Health have in the recent past moved to have staff, and other people accessing their premises present evidence of vaccination, as a means to drive uptake.

This has, however, been inhibited by lack of clear legislation on mandatory vaccination.

The Public Health Act empowers the minister to make rules and issue statutory instruments in regard to handling of epidemics and pandemics. Whereas the law penalises those who recklessly spread an infectious disease, there is no clarity on those who refuse to get vaccinated.

The minister has, in periods of high transmission, issued instruments to guide on the handling of citizens who violate standard operating procedures such as wearing masks as per the powers granted to her by the Act.

Dr Aceng also highlighted a lack of facilitation for medical teams meant to conduct vaccination campaigns as a major hindrance to the exercise.

Legislators, however, attributed the low uptake to poor mobilisation, while others say there is need to censor misinformation about the vaccines.

“If one lady can mobilise the whole of Acholi against the vaccine and she succeeds, ... [how can] the whole government with the President and the ministers not mobilise the masses to go for vaccination?” Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality MP) asked.

Mr John Faith Magolo, the Bunghako MP, suggested that Parliament goes on recess for MPs to get involved in mobilisation campaigns in their constituencies in order to scale up vaccination numbers.

“Why can’t this house make a pronouncement to have MPs mobilise even for a week to show that this thing is important,” he said.

Mr Dicksons Kateshumbwa, the Sheema Municipality MP, however, expressed worry that the slow uptake may see vaccines expire. The ministry is expecting to receive another 15 million doses by the end of year.

Law and weakness