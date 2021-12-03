Prime

Govt to introduce law on Covid-19 mandatory vaccination 

Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, appears before Parliament yesterday. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • The Public Health Act empowers the minister to make rules and issue statutory instruments in regard to handling of epidemics and pandemics. Whereas the law penalises those who recklessly spread an infectious disease, there is no clarity on those who refuse to get vaccinated.

The minister for Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, is set to table amendments to the Public Health Act that will among others address the contentious issue of making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory.
“Next week, I will be laying on table amendments to the Public Health Act that will cater to a number of issues, including mandatory vaccination and also people who do not put on masks and what we can do to handle them,” she said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.