Govt to issue stricter rules on lead cars, bodyguards

The government is set to issue “new and stricter” guidelines on lead cars and bodyguards, a senior official at the Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) has announced. Mr Winstone Katushabe, the commissioner of transport regulation and safety, said the guidelines are meant to address the prevailing challenges of lead cars on roads.

“Everybody, even those driving private vehicles, is putting sirens on; but, over the next few weeks, communication will come to that effect on the guidelines for how sirens are going to be dealt with and who actually qualifies for a lead car and escort vehicle,” he said.

“The government has deemed it important that this should come to an end. A paper has been presented by the minister for the Presidency (Ms Milly Babalanda), and it is supported by the MoWT,” he added.

Mr Katushabe, who was officiating at a familiarisation tour and sensitisation meeting on the introduction of mandatory motor vehicle inspection in Namanve, Mukono District last Friday, said guidance has been given by Cabinet and the President.

“I don’t want to pre-empt, but I know that guidelines are going to be issued, and once they are ready, the public will be informed,” he added.

During a parliamentary sitting in February 2019, then Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, tasked then Internal Affairs minister, Gen Jeje Odongo, to explain why many cars had a “right of way”, and who was entitled to lead cars. However, Gen Odongo asked for more time to scrutinise the law before providing a ministerial statement.

During the Friday event, the MoWT announced the start of the new, reduced motor vehicle inspection fees that were revised last year. The announcement comes ahead of mandatory vehicle inspections scheduled to begin before the end of this year, starting with government vehicles. Mr Kharim Kibuuka, the head of motor vehicle inspection at the MoWT, said fees will be significantly lower than those previously charged by Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS).

“The reason why we drastically reduced the vehicle inspection fees, which were exorbitant, is to ensure that the public is compliant with inspection without raising any complaint or concern that the government intends to fleece the general public,” he said.

“The inspection will cover automated checks, visual assessments and advisory notes, while an automated inspection will focus on the front and rear wheels, as well as the suspension system, to ensure vehicle stability,” he added.