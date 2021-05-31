Govt to lift ban on construction of new fuel stations 

By Tobbias Jolly Owiny More by this Author

An official at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has said a recent ban on the construction and establishment of new fuel service stations across the country will be lifted in a month’s time.

Mr Stephen Barisigara, an assistant commissioner at the ministry, made the remark while speaking at a stakeholder engagement meeting for fuel dealers in Gulu City at the weekend.

“On the directive and ban by the Physical Planning Board, yesterday, we had a meeting with the board and the Ministry of Lands. We shared with them our standards and requirements for establishing a fuel service station and the reason why such developments should not be halted,” he said.

He added: “We explained to them why we need more stations and they understood our point and the only thing now is to harmonise the standards and the ban will be immediately lifted after a month.” Mr Barisigara said the concerns the Energy ministry raised were that fuel stations were becoming too many within urban centres and that it was becoming risky to the lives of the public.

He was reacting to a concern raised by Apac Municipality deputy Town Clerk Tonny Ogwang that several investors constructing fuel stations were stranded with no feedback or update from government over the next course of action.

“You explain to us, the businessmen are instead piling pressure on the municipality authorities and threatening to forcefully resume the construction works since government was taking its time to communicate a way forward,” Mr Ogwang said.

Background

In November 2020, the National Physical Planning Board (NPPB) directed all district chief administrative officers (CAOs), city clerks and all municipal town clerks to suspend approval of development applications for fuel stations until developers meet operational guidelines.

The decision followed the board’s interaction with district local leaders, who queried the increased construction of fuel stations in road reserves, wetlands and green spaces.

However, in April, the board warned that they were starting a countrywide demolition of new fuel stations in a move to reduce risks of fire outbreak in urban areas.

Ms Amanda Ngabirano, the board chairperson, said: “Petrol stations are supposed to be three kilometers apart, but now they are operating 100 meters and less from each other. These petrol stations are going to put many local governments in trouble because of being allocated land in ungazetted places.” .

