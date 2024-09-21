Govt to lift ban on creation of new administrative units

Government is planning to lift a ban on the creation of new local government administrative units, authorities have said.

In 2021, Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi said government had banned the creation of new cities, districts, municipalities, divisions, town councils and sub-counties over lack of funds to operationalize them.

But on Friday, Magyezi said his ministry “”is in consultation with the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to lift the ban if resources allow.”

“We shall ensure that the ban on the creation of new local government administrative units is lifted,” Magyezi told Oyam leaders while commissioning the district’s Local Government headquarters’ administration block.

The building was constructed by Baygon Enterprises Limited at a cost of Shs2.9 billion.

Magyezi’s revelation follows a September 11 announcement by finance minister Matia Kasaija that 5 new cities (Moroto, Kabale, Entebbe, Nakasongola, and Wakiso) will become operational on July 1, 2025.

Kasaija confirmed that government has secured the necessary resources to support the creation and functioning of the cities which will grow the total number of cities in Uganda to 16.

Cities in Uganda include Kampala, Arua, Mbarara, Gulu, Jinja, Fort Portal, Mbale, Masaka, Lira, Soroti and Hoima.

‘No technical staff’

On Friday, Loro Town Council LC3 chairman Robert Ekwaro told Magyezi that lower urban administrative units are operating without key technical staff.

“The newly created town councils have no physical planners and people are putting structures which are not planned and we are going to have problems in future,” Ekwaro observed.

Oyam Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Fredrick called on government to release money for construction of administrative units.

“We are constructing an administration block for Minakulu Town Council and it’s at the finishing stage. We have also received money for constructing Kamdini Town Council. But we are left with Loro and Iceme Town Councils,” he added.

Benson Dila, the Oyam LC5 chairman informed the minister that the district is too large with 11 sub-counties and 5 town councils amid a population of 437,851, thus need for new administrative units.

According to him, residents in sub-counties like Adigo and Okic find it hard to access services.

