Govt to name and shame Emyooga defaulters on local radio stations

The government has announced plans to name and shame people who received money from Emyooga under the presidential initiative on wealth and job creation but have since failed to pay back the money.

Hon Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune, the minister of state microfinance and small enterprises who is in Teso to monitor the performance of Emyooga and Parish Development Model programmes said in the next month, the microfinance support centre in collaboration with the Emyooga coordinators will be naming and shaming defaulters on local radio stations.

“I have instructed the RDCs in all districts in the Teso sub-region and commercial officers to generate a list of persons who have defaulted on their payment obligation and their names will be aired on local radio stations,” the minister told the people of Kaberamaido, Amuria and Ngora districts Wednesday.

Mr Kyeyune said everywhere he has visited, the Sacco members are not remitting back the money to the Sacco accounts.

“This money was given to you to change your welfare and homesteads through investing it and making it revolve. In the next 30 days, nothing will be left but to have everyone who took the money arrested,” he noted.

Ms Grace Apedun, a beneficiary from Wila sub-county, Amuria District who received Shs600,000 said the project was good but the money was received during the most pressing times of the Covid-19 lockdown and therefore didn’t make any profits.

“There was no business, we were locked in our homes and all the money we received went for treatment and buying food,” she explained.

Mr Gabriel Ejoru, the Kaberamaido district commercial officer said he is at a crossroads because there is no law he is going to use to prosecute the defaulters.

“I don’t know where to start from,” the officer explained.

Mr Ejoru said that over Shs10B in Emyooga funds was disbursed to Sacco groups but close to 80 per cent of it has not been recovered.

Mr Vector Rex Ekesu, the Kaberamaido District chairman pleaded with the people to have a positive attitude towards government projects.

“Use this seed capital to help yourselves, let’s not just eat the money,” he said.