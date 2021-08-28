Govt to open Lake Victoria tourism circuit to boost leisure industry

By Eve Muganga More by this Author

The government through the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities is set to open Lake Victoria tourism circuit as a way of boosting the leisure industry.

This was revealed by the manager of the Education and Information Department at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre, Mr David Musingo while addressing the media this week.

“Lake Victoria is very idle when you move around it. The communities neighboring it are living in poverty because of a lack of planning strategy. UWEC together with the ministry of tourism and other stakeholders, are opening it through what we call the Lake Victoria tourism circuit by first developing a master plan and this will not only work in Entebbe but will expand to other areas like Kalangala, Buvuma, and Jinja among others,” he said

Mr Musingo believes this will attract foreigners to come and invest in Uganda’s tourism industry.

He noted that they have come up with the National Conservation Education strategy for Uganda and eco-tourism projects.

“A number of programs are being implemented in communities especially addressing the issues of the ecosystem. For example, Makanaga wetland was being degraded, but UWEC trained the local people especially the youth to work as guides, and they put observatory towers, trails, and the vice was brought to an end,” Mr Musingo said.

According to the Public Relations Officer at UWEC, Mr Eric Ntalo, Lake Victoria tourism circuit project is worth Shs706 million and will kick off in six months after the master plan.

He also revealed that UWEC is about to acquire a luxurious state-of-the-art boat that has a capacity of 56 passengers with speed of about 40 notes.