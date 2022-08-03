Govt to pay Shs5m to families that lost relatives 

The government has committed to pay Shs5 million to each family that lost their relatives in the flash floods that killed 29 people in Mbale City and Kapchorwa District.

The harrowing floods also washed away several homes, dozens of vehicles and damaged bridges in Mbale and neighbouring districts.

Addressing a press conference at the Mbale City Council hall yesterday, officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and Mbale City leaders said President Museveni had directed that the families that lost their loved ones be given Shs5 million as condolence to accord them a decent burial.

Mr Ahamada Washaki, the Resident City Commissioner delivered the news.

“We have already submitted the lists and contacts of people to receive the money,” he said.

He said security had been directed to man the disaster-prone areas to avoid any likely repeat of such disasters.

Mr Washaki appealed to the communities in the disaster-prone areas to quit river banks and flood-prone areas.

Meanwhile, Brig Gen James Kinalwa, the head of the national emergency coordination operation centre in the Office of the Prime Minister, handed over food supplies to the victims affected by the floods.

He handed over 60 tonnes of maize flour and beans.

He said the assessment of the situation is still ongoing and promised to deliver more items.

Mr Kassim Namugali, the mayor of Mbale City, said those who were most hit by the floods would benefit from the food relief.

“Most of the bridges were washed away and people now can’t access health centres, markets and schools,” he said.

Mr Muhammed Mafabi, the Mbale District chairperson, said about 1,654 people were affected and 124 houses were destroyed.