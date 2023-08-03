Govt to probe Jinja markets over fraud

The government has started investigating alleged cases of corruption in Jinja City markets. These markets include Napier, Jinja Central, Madhvani, Amber Court, Lubaga, Lubas, Walukuba and Bugembe.

The investigation follows complaints from market vendors about the poor service delivery despite the taxes they pay.

Mr Raphael Magyezi, the minister of Local Government, who was in Jinja City last Friday, said there is a lot of mismanagement of revenue collection from all the markets and that he is going to make “thorough investigations”.

“My responsibility is to make sure that in two weeks I do thorough investigations and submit a report to the Cabinet on Jinja City affairs, sale of public land, mismanagement of markets and the parks. I have been directed by the prime minister to submit a report to Cabinet on Jinja City generally, but we shall start on markets,” Mr Magyezi said, assuring the public of the government’s resolve to sort the mess in Jinja City markets.

Mr Dauda Balikoowa, one of the bidders of Napier Market, said at least Shs4.8m is collected every month from 3,700 vendors.

“The traders pay Shs500 on daily basis, Shs300 is for the council, while Shs200 is for garbage collection. In a month, the council gets Shs2.8m and the rest is for us (tenderers) to pay the enforcement team and for garbage collection in the market,’’ he said.

That said, at Jinja Central Market, Ms Lilian Namakula, a vendor, said she pays between Shs10,000 and Shs300,000, depending on the size of the stall.

But the market chairman, Mr Richard Nusu, quoted Shs36m as being paid to council by more than 3,000 vendors, adding that each time the vendor uses the toilet, he or she pays Shs200.

Despite such amounts of money the city earns in revenue, Mr Brian Mudiope, a vendor at Napier Market, said the market lacks security lights, a drainage system, corridors, and all structures are dilapidated.

Mr Najibu Muzata, another vendor, said the market had a huge chunk of land, but part of it has reportedly been sold to investors.

Elsewhere, municipal authorities in Busia District have embarked on the eviction of several traders who have been operating on streets and illegal markets.

The officials, helped by police, razed structures and evicted traders from Mawero, Nangwe and Equator markets.

The operation, ordered by the town clerk, Mr Ronald Baganzi, also saw vendors who have been operating on Majanji Road, Customs Road, Jinja Road, Tororo Road and Tira Road, evicted.

Mr Baganzi said the operation aims at getting rid of all illegal markets and businesses that had mushroomed on the streets and various parts of the town, and to force vendors to go back to the main market.

“We have one of the biggest modern markets constructed but traders had abandoned it and resorted to operating in ungazetted spaces and streets,” Mr Baganzi said.

Busia market was constructed under the Markets and Trade Improvement Programme at a cost of Shs24.5b, with funding from the African Development Bank, and was commissioned by President Museveni in 2020.

The market was, however, nearly turning into a white elephant as vendors left stalls and resorted to working on streets and other smaller markets.

Using graders, authorities pulled down the said illegal structures, starting with Mawero Market, which has been operating on Tororo Road and later moved to Equator and Nangwe markets.

But as the eviction got underway, the affected traders were complaining, with the majority saying they had resorted to operating in the said illegal markets after failing to get stalls in the main market.

Mr Sulaiman Wamandi, another victim who has been operating at Mawero Market, said he was counting losses following the operation, adding that all his merchandise had been stolen by a group of youth, who took advantage of the operation.

Mr Sadiki Amin, the Busia Town Mayor, called the eviction “illegal”, saying he and his deputy were not aware of it.

CONCERNED