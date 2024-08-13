Govt to probe Sacco after whistleblower’s tip-off

A founding member of the Hijaz Community Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation (Sacco) has exposed mismanagement, poor governance, and fraudulent practices within the association.

The Sacco, registered under the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, was established to help members pool their savings for the pilgrimage to Mecca, a religious obligation for financially and physically capable adult Muslims.

Concerned about the Sacco’s direction, Mr Muhammad Kyambadde, an auditor by profession and a founding member, wrote to the Commissioner for Cooperatives, warning of the risks to members’ deposits, estimated at over Shs300 million.

In a letter received by the Commissioner’s office on July 31, 2024, Mr Kyambadde reported that during the AGM held mid-last year, members were not allowed to access the financial statements or discuss the report.

He highlighted the auditor’s qualified opinion, indicating discrepancies in the financial statements and suggesting financial distress.

In his correspondence dated July 30, 2024, titled “Request for Statutory Action to Stop Fraud, Mismanagement of Members’ Deposits, and Bad Governance at Hijaz Sacco,” Mr Kyambadde argued that members, including board members, are resigning out of frustration due to the Sacco’s unprofessional management.

He also raised concerns about the irregular reappointment of the Sacco’s auditor and the imposition of the current board on members.

Further, Mr Kyambadde pointed out unaccounted expenditures and insider lending, which he claimed were negatively affecting the Sacco’s capitalisation.

He noted that despite members’ deposits exceeding Shs300 million, accessing loans as small as Shs100,000 is challenging due to liquidity problems.

He highlighted the lack of written procedures for membership, exit, or withdrawal of investments.

The Hijaz Community Sacco’s website claims its strategy is built on corporate governance, optimal management, and accountability—all of which are being questioned by Mr Kyambadde.

When contacted, the Sacco’s manager, Ms Radhia Nalwanga, said she was unaware of the letter filed with the Cooperatives department but acknowledged some disagreements within the Sacco. She promised further responses, though none were provided by press time.

The state minister for Cooperatives, Mr Frederick Ngobi Gume, confirmed that the complaints against Hijaz Sacco would be investigated.

He emphasised that the management and board must be accountable to members and that the Commissioner’s office would carry out an investigation.

If no action is taken, the matter could be escalated to his office.

The Commissioner for Cooperatives Development, Mr Bob Barigye, confirmed receiving the letter but referred Daily Monitor to Assistant Commissioner Mr Robert Mpakibi, who was unavailable for comment.