Govt to process titles for land donated for industrial parks

Left to right: Uganda Investment Authority Executive Director Robert Mukiza, State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, and Kisoro District chairperson Abel Bizimana arrive for the function at Kisoro Tourism Hotel in Kisoro Town on Tuesday. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA.

By  Robert Muhereza 

What you need to know:

  • The Uganda Investment Authority also says plans are under way to have all the donated land connected with utilities such as roads, electricity, industrial water and Internet to make them attractive to investors.

The executive director of Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), Mr Robert Mukiza, has said government is in the process of securing land titles where 25 industrial parks are to be constructed in order to attract investors into the country.

