Govt to process titles for land donated for industrial parks

The executive director of Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), Mr Robert Mukiza, has said government is in the process of securing land titles where 25 industrial parks are to be constructed in order to attract investors into the country.

He was speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony organised by Bafumbira leaders to praise President Museveni for appointing their son as UIA executive director at Kisoro Tourism Hotel in Kisoro Town on Tuesday.

“I want to thank all the district local governments in Uganda that donated land on which the planned 25-industrial parks are to be constructed in a period of five years,” Mr Mukiza said.

“I want to specifically thank the Kisoro District Local Government that donated 620 acres of land located near the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) border with Uganda. Plans are under way to have all the donated land titled, connected with utilities such as roads, electricity, industrial water and Internet to make them attractive to investors,” Mr Mukiza said.

He thanked the government for its contribution in the ongoing road construction project in DRC, which he said will create market linkages for the Ugandan-produced goods once all the industrial parks are fully operational.

He asked Ugandans to take advantage of the available opportunities when industrial parks are fully operational.

The Kisoro District Woman MP, who also doubles as the State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Ms Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, Bufumbira North MP John Kamara, Bufumbira South MP Alex Seruganda, Bufumbira East MP James Nsaba Buturo and the Kisoro District chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana, thanked President Museveni for appointing “their own Mufumbira” Mr Mukiza as UIA executive director.

“Mr Mukiza passed interviews for the job of UIA executive director in December 2019 and his appointment was delayed until May 2021. This delay annoyed all the Bafumbira living in Kisoro District and in the diaspora, thinking our son was being marginalised by the government that we have been supporting 100 percent ever since it assumed power. We are now so grateful that our son was finally appointed to the office,” Mr Bizimana said.

Mr Bizimana and Dr Buturo said the unity of Bafumbira in Kisoro District played a great role in the appointment of Mr Mukiza to the UIA top job.

Ms Mateke appealed to Mr Mukiza to avoid being tempted into corruption tendencies that may bring shame to him as an individual and the bafumbira people.

“The construction of the roads connecting Uganda and the DRC is not only a blessing to the people in the border community but to the national economy because of cross-border trade. I am sure once these roads are complete, all the countries in East Africa will benefit from this development,” she said.

At the same function, Rev Sam Nzinta of Muhabura Diocese, who led prayers, urged believers to pray for Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF’s) success in hunting down rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in DRC for the good of all Ugandans and Congolese nationals who have always been affected by the rebel activities.

The UPDF early this month entered DRC to hunt down the elusive ADF rebels following a series of bomb attacks in Kampala blamed on the rebels.

About UIA

Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), set up under the Investment Code 1991 (revised in 2019), is a statutory agency mandated to initiate and support measures that enhance investment in Uganda, and advise government on appropriate policies conducive for investment promotion and growth.