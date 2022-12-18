Govt to provide solution to rising prices of fish feeds

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi has said that the government is doing all it can to cushion fish farmers from skyrocketing prices of feeds, which has made it difficult for them to break even.

According to the Minister, the cabinet has come up with a policy that will support local entrepreneurs to manufacture accessible and affordable fish feeds.

Dr Baryomunsi made the remarks on Saturday during a visit to Mr Justus Muhangi, a model fish farmer in Kashenyi ward, Ishaka division in Bushenyi Municipality.

“Some time back, a bag of feeds was at 68000 but now it is at 120,000, which is a big challenge. On a daily basis, I spend up to 600,000, which is too expensive. The government should come in and help farmers with feeds for pigs, fish, poultry and others or facilitate a local feeds factory that can make feeds so that many people can come into the business and maximize feeds,” said Mr Muhangi

The Bushenyi District Woman MP, Ms Annet Katusiime Mugisha said that it was necessary that the government comes to the rescue of farmers.

In his response, Dr Baryomunsi told the leaders and the farmers that the government has already formulated a policy to support local entrepreneurs to start manufacturing affordable feeds for Ugandan farmers.

“We have been looking at the fish sector and we have come up with a policy in cabinet and part of this policy is that we shall be supporting those entrepreneurs who wish to invest in making fish feeds and I know some have already started and soon we shall be able to by the feeds at an affordable price,” he said.

“You don’t have to go to town to be rich. Even in rural areas you can choose enterprises that can give you profits like fish farming and you prosper,” he advised.

Ms Mugisha said that she will use her position as MP and member of the budget committee to advocate for the plight of farmers.

“The challenge is feeding but I want to encourage the people of Bushenyi and Ugandans in general to join farming. If we can start making our own feeds from here, we shall be good to go,” she said.