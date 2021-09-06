Govt to receive 647,000 doses of Moderna Covid doses today

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

A consignment of up to 647,080 doses of the American-made Moderna Covid-19 vaccines will arrive today, the government chief adviser on vaccine access, Prof David Sserwadda, confirmed yesterday.

The vaccine doses that have been donated by the US government are expected to arrive at 6pm.

Prof Sserwadda told Daily Monitor that the “logistics for Moderna is much more challenging than AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson in terms of temperature needs.”

Information from the US Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention indicates that the vaccine is “stored in a freezer between -50°C and -15°C.” AstraZeneca is stored at the usual temperature of the refrigerator which is +2°C to 8°C, according to the World Health Organisation.

Mr Moses Kamabare, the general manager of National Medical Stores, said there was no need for alarm because they have capacity to store the vaccines.

“We are already storing Ebola vaccines at -80 degrees centigrade,” he said.

Information from US CDC also revealed that at the point of administering, the Moderna vaccine should be kept “between 2°C and 25°C for up to 12 hours.”

The vaccines come at a time when people who are due for the second dose are struggling to access the jabs.

As of August 30, a total of 1.37m people had been vaccinated with AstraZeneca and Sinovac. Of these, 977,889 had received their first dose and 399,097 had received their second dose. The country plans to vaccinate 22m people.