Govt to rechannel Covid-19 equipment

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, has said the ministry has started rechanneling all Covid-19 equipment and other donations towards improving neonatal healthcare.

Dr Atwine made the remarks while receiving 36 oxygen cylinders and power transformers worth Shs100m, which were donated by Ugandans living in Canada, at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala yesterday.

The equipment is meant to be used in the Covid-19 response units and hospitals.

However, Dr Atwine said: “This equipment will not go to the Covid-19 treatment but instead will be used in our neonatal units. We are trying to set up more neonatal units so that we reduce neonatal deaths. A big number of our neonates die because they are born when they are premature and in the process of transporting their mothers from wherever they are to bigger hospitals to access those services, the neonates die.”

“We are in the middle of the pandemic although the numbers have come down. We still have patients in hospitals and they continue requiring oxygen but the numbers in the ICU have reduced,” she added.

Dr Atwine said the ministry is planning to have neonatal units in all health centre IIIs across the country.

New neonatal units

“With the vaccine, people get infected but they don’t get severe infections and, therefore, there is no need for them to be admitted to the ICU. This is the reason we are rechanneling the oxygen cylinders donated to neonatal health,” Dr Atwine said.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than five million people have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, government has received several donations as part of the Covid-19 relief including vaccines, patient care equipment such as hand-held pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrators, and high nasal cannulas, among others.

As of yesterday, the Ministry of Health figures indicated that there were only 37 new cases in the country and two new deaths due to Covid-19.

Mr Moses Mawa, the president of the Silver Trust Media in Uganda, said the Covid-19 support network, and a group of concerned Ugandans mobilised the equipment and money to help fight the pandemic in the country.