Govt to rechannel Covid-19 equipment

The Ministry of  PS Dr Diana Atwine (L) received a donation of equipment including 36 oxygen concentrators and 36 power transformers worth over Shs100m from Ugandans living in Canada to boost the Covid-19 response, the ministry said in a statement Tuesday. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • The equipment is meant to be used in the Covid-19 response units and hospitals. 


The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, has said the ministry has started rechanneling all Covid-19 equipment and other donations towards improving neonatal healthcare. 

