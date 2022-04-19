Govt to reconsider deploying UPDF in armyworm fight

The Agriculture Ministry has said deploying Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers to fight the invasion of destructive African armyworms may not be necessary because the invasion threat is coming down.

Last week, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja told Parliament that the 100 UPDF personnel earlier trained to fight the locust invasion “will be deployed to fight on the ground by spraying these armyworms,” a remark that triggered Parliament and public altercations.

Mr Stephen Byantwale, the director of crop resources at the ministry, told Daily Monitor yesterday that they need the soldiers to bridge the human resource gap in case the invasion overpowers the ministry structures.

“There are extension workers, but remember we were proposing to engage UPDF in these grazing areas so that in case our farmers get overwhelmed, the government was proposing that we do it the way we handled locusts [invasion by deploying UPDF],” Mr Byantwale said.

He added: “But it might not be necessary now with the onset of rain. It was just a proposal. Extension workers are not [there] to do spraying. How many are they and how many acres would they cover?”

ALSO READ: Concern as armyworms wreak havoc in east

The country has around 4,300 agriculture extension workers, which is an average of 31 per district given the total of 136 districts in the country.

By last week, the armyworms had ravaged around 13,000 acres of crops and rangeland in 41 districts amid intervention by government and farmers to kill them with a pesticide called cypermethrin.

The Ministry last week said 23,000 litres of pesticides, 100 motorised pumps and 200 sets of protective gear have been procured and distributed to affected districts to demonstrate to communities on effective control of the pests.