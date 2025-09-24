Govt to recruit 50,000 more teachers

President Yoweri Museveni has announced plans to recruit an additional 50,000 teachers in his new term of office to address the teacher shortage in government primary schools.

Currently, Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools have about 142,000 teachers, but the country faces a significant shortfall.

Speaking at the launch of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps in Kampala on Wednesday, Museveni said the initiative aims to eliminate educational disparities within government schools nationwide.

Museveni's commitment follows a nationwide teachers' strike that highlighted deep-seated concerns over salary disparities and working conditions. The Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) declared a strike on September 12, citing the government's failure to fulfill its promise to raise arts teachers' salaries.

The President emphasized that the teacher recruitment drive is part of his administration's initiative to provide completely free education.

"We are going to insist on free education in government schools; the school managers all along used the politics of not having enough teachers and that they needed to hire private teachers, that way they charged fees claiming it's for paying those hired teachers," Museveni said.

He added, "I have checked; in order to have enough teachers at the rate of 53 students per one teacher, in the coming term of office, we shall recruit 50,000 teachers so that we shall be able to tell the school managers that there is no need of charging anything because teachers will be there."

Museveni also directed his office to incorporate patriotism graduates into government structures and programs, citing that this way, youths are better empowered.

"That way these youths are easily supported because they are trained and known other than just leaving them stranded, besides they are a very big force of mobilization," he said.

The planned recruitment of 50,000 teachers is expected to address the teacher shortage and enable government schools to provide quality education without imposing additional fees on students.



