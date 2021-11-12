President Museveni (left) with Education minister Janet after the launch of the “Education Still Matters” campaign during the commemoration of the Teachers Day at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in October. Looking on are Unatu Secretary General Filbert Baguma (2nd right) and Unatu chairperson Zadock Tumuhimbise. PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Govt to recruit teachers ahead of Jan reopening

By  Damali Mukhaye

  • The chairperson of the Education Service Commission, Prof Samuel Lugoba, said whereas the government would in January next year start recruiting teachers online, those particular ones will not be affected.

More than 2,500 slots are up for grabs in the Ministry of Education, it has been announced.
According to the Secretary to the Education Service Commission, Dr Asuman Lukwago, the government has given it the green light to recruit 2,563 teachers and support staff in newly constructed government seed schools.
The ministry will also employ more teachers in government-aided secondary schools across the country, ahead of reopening of schools next year.

